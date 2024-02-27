Battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap Bp L
Compact and versatile battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 22/1 Ap Bp for demanding wet and dry applications at locations without an external power supply. With space-saving flat pleated filter.
Developed for vacuuming liquids, coarse dirt and fine dust, our battery powered wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 22/1 Ap Bp impresses with its high suction power in places where there is no external power supply available. The machine is designed for operation with powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries, which, similar to the compatible battery charger, are not included in the scope of delivery, but must be purchased separately. Our batteries permit very long runtimes of the vacuum cleaner and are effectively protected against external factors with a cover in the machine. The compact dimensions and the low weight of the NT 22/1 Ap Bp facilitate transport and placement and also make possible applications in confined spaces and in heavily frequented areas. For this, the versatile machine is equipped with a space-saving flat pleated filter and an electronic water deactivation. The special flat design of the machine head can also be used to set down tools or boxes.
Features and benefits
Powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+- battery with 7.5 Ah capacityEnsures a long runtime of 31 minutes at full suction power.
Effective protection cover for the battery bayProtects the battery from dirt and moisture. With viewing window.
Semi-automatic filter cleaningSemi-automatic filter cleaning guarantees constantly high suction power. The positioning of the Ap cleaning button simplifies handling.
Low weight and compact dimensions
- The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|22
|Container material
|Plastic
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Air flow (l/s)
|57
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|152 / 15.2
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 575
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 31 (7.5 Ah) / max. 24 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|401 x 372 x 499
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning
- Protection class: III
Application areas
- For cleaning places without a power supply
- For cleaning heavily frequented areas
