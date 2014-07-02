The NT 65/2 Ap is a powerful wet and dry vac with the ApClean system, which ensures constant high suction power and long working intervals. The vacuum features a compact turbine housing with integrated filter cover for easily removing the large flat pleated filter. It is effectively cleaned with the help of the semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system. This ensures constant high suction power, longer working intervals and a long service life of the filter. The NT 65/2 Ap features electronic fill level detection for wet vacuuming. It prevents the maximum permitted fill level from being exceeded. The problem-free disposal of vacuumed fluids is made possible by the attached oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be quickly and easily connected to the vacuum using the clip system . The unit features a hose storage device, an accessory holder and a large tray e.g. for tools. The required mobility of the NT 65/2 Ap is provided by two large fixed wheels and two guide rolls.