Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 65/2 Ap Me
High-performance, dual-motor wet/dry vacuum cleaner for professional use. Efficient air-blast cleaning of the flat pleated filter ensures constant high suction power.
The NT 65/2 Ap Me is a high-performance wet and dry vacuum cleaner featuring ApClean technology for consistently high suction power and long work intervals. The robust stainless steel container with a capacity of 65 litres also holds large quantities of dirt. The vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine housing with an integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. The effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system ensures suction power is always high, while also enabling longer work intervals and a long filter lifetime. The NT 65/2 Ap Me also features an electronic fill level control, which guarantees that the maximum permitted fill level is not exceeded during wet vacuum cleaning. Thanks to the convenient clip system, accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily. The machine is equipped with a hose storage device, an accessories holder and a large storage area (e.g. for tools). Two large castors and two steering rollers give the NT 65/2 Ap Me all the portability it needs.
Features and benefits
On-board storageThe large on-board storage space on the casing head ensures that tools and accessories are always stored and close to hand.
Semi-automatic filter cleaningSemi-automatic filter cleaning effectively ensures constant high suction power.
Practical accessory storageAll of the accessories can be stowed conveniently on the machine and are therefore always close at hand. Convenient suction hose and bend attachment for easy transport and storage.
On-board cord storage
- The simple attachment of the power cable at the cable hook prevents tripping hazards during transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|65
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|22
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|660 x 460 x 890
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Accessories
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