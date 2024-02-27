Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc
High-performance, dual-motor wet/dry vacuum cleaner for professional use. Effective air-blast cleaning of the flat pleated filter maintains virtually constant cleaning power.
The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc is a high-performance wet/dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for constantly high cleaning power and uninterrupted use. The robust 75-litre tank is ideal for large dirt volumes and is easy to empty thanks to the tilting chassis. This vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine casing with integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. Effective semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning provides constantly high cleaning power, uninterrupted use and long filter life. The NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc also features electronic fill level monitoring This ensures that the maximum allowable fill volume is not exceeded with wet vacuuming. Vacuumed liquids can be easily be emptied via an oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be attached to the vacuum cleaner quickly and easily using the practical clip system. The device has a hose storage compartment, an accessory compartment and a large storage area (e. g. for tools). Two large trestle wheels and two steering rollers give the NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc good mobility.
Features and benefits
On-board storageThe large on-board storage space on the casing head ensures that tools and accessories are always stored and close to hand.
Integrated drain hoseEasily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Semi-automatic filter cleaningSemi-automatic filter cleaning effectively ensures constant high suction power.
Hose and bend attachment
- Convenient suction hose and bend attachment for easy transport and storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|26
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|700 x 505 x 995
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose fibre material
- Tilting chassis
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic filter cleaning
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories
