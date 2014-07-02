Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 611 Eco K

Commercial, one-engined wet/dry vacuum cleaner with 55 l tank capacity for all applications in crafts, commerce and contract cleaning. Serial with coarse dirt filter, accessory in C-ID 40, acessory holder, rubber coated power cord and integrated waste water pump. Electronic cut-out on reaching maximum filling. Special filter system permits change-over between wet and dry vacuuming without removing the filter, if using an optional flat filter as main filter for vacuuming, e.g. dry dusts. Mechanical filter shaker for dry application (with optional flat filter).

The NT 611 Eco K wet/dry vacuum cleaner is a particularly user-friendly unit which is ideal for universal applications, e.g. in the trades, contract cleaning. The integrated waste water pump exhaust a large quantity of liquids out of the tank for continuously vacuuming water. One very practical feature of this vacuum cleaner is the flat pleated filter (optional) which offers various essential benefits:* The user can alternate between wet and dry pick-up without any interruption because the filter is always above the fluid level.* Access to the filter is quick and simple because it is not necessary to remove the motor head first.* The flat pleated filter (optional) increases the useable capacity of the container since it does not project downwards. The electronic level monitor automatically switches off the fan motor when the maximum fluid level is reached. The unit has two large diameter wheels at the rear and two castors at the front for high stability and manoeuvrability, it is also light enough to be carried without difficulty. A large On-/Off-switch as well as holders for storing the cable and accessories on the unit offer additional user convenience.

Features and benefits
Integrated wastewater pump
Integrated wastewater pump
Large quantities of liquid can be disposed of via the disposal pump to allow continuous use.
Drain hose
Drain hose
Picked-up liquid is easy to drain via a hose.
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbine
Integrated coarse dirt filter for protecting the turbine
Protects the turbine from damage caused by coarse dirt and small parts.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 57
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23.5
Container capacity (l) 55
Rated input power (W) max. 2350
Power of disposal pump (W) 1100
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 23
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 570 x 430 x 860

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Coarse dirt filter
  • Drain hose (oil-resistant)
  • Completely removable waste water pump
  • Parking brake
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
  • Container material: Plastic
  • Clip system for extending hose
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: I
  • Maintenance-free suction turbines: 1 Piece(s)
  • Construction sites
  • Industry
