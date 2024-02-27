Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 27/1
The NT 27/1 is a powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner for professional users. It is exceptionally compact and comes standard with a number of useful accessories.
The NT 27/1 is a compact, highly manoeuvrable and user-friendly wet/dry vacuum cleaner for allround commercial applications. Its powerful fan provides enormous suction power. The unit is equipped with a cartridge filter. A mechanical float system cuts off suction as soon as the container is filled to its maximum capacity to prevent overflow. The practical clip system ensures quick and simple accessory changes. Five smooth-running swivel castors guarantee excellent manoeuvrability and rock-steady stability. The top of the fan cover features a practical flat tray-like surface for oddments. The entire housing is made of impact resistant plastics. The NT 27/1 also features accessory holders and a hook for a tidely stored power cord. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle gives the unit a low weight and makes it convenient to transport. Complete with all accessories. The NT 27/1 has an all-round bumper which protects the machine as well as walls, equipment and furniture from damage.
Features and benefits
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter
- Easy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation.
- The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use.
- Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
Robust metal latches
- These extremely robust latches lock more reliably.
Robust bumper
- All-round impact protection safeguards not only the machine itself but also walls, machines and items of furniture from damage.
Integrated accessory storage
- The integrated storage ensures all accessories are stowed in such a way that they cannot get lost and are always ready to hand.
Float system
- Suction power remains at a consistently high level.
- The float system interrupts the suction flow after reaching the maximum capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24.9
|Container capacity (l)
|27
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 420 x 525
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
