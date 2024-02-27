Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB

This machine is a very robust, functional and powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner with optimal ergonomic properties, by compact construction, which is developed for the specific needs of contract cleaners, automotive-area and trade.

The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 48 l. The machine is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with the huge filter surface (0,8 m²) provides a constant high suction power of the machine. The reliable float system provides a safe interruption of the air flow by all absorbed fluids. At any time tools or other implements could be stored ready to hand on the large storage area on the turbine head. Through easily accessible drain hose, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container a comfortable transport is enabled.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB: Container emptying
Container emptying
Easily accessible drain hose for convenient liquid disposal.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB: Accessory storage
Accessory storage
Accessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB: Robust metal latches
Robust metal latches
These extremely robust latches lock more reliably.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 72
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 249 / 24.9
Container capacity (l) 48
Container material Plastic
Rated input power (W) max. 1380
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 10.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 490 x 390 x 780

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2.5 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: PES
  • Drain hose

Equipment

  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB
Videos
Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories
Find parts

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