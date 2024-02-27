Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/2

Powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner with 70 l container capacity and up to three motors.

The NT 70-family of machines consists of large, powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete line of models that shine especially when it comes to wet applications and vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong suction power as well as tried and tested Kärcher quality at a low price.

Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storage
  • Large bumper with accessory storage.
Integrated drain hose
  • The container is easy to empty via the drain hose. Extremely practical due to the very large 70 litre container capacity.
Ergonomic push handle
  • The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle so that the machine can be pushed along.
Robust bumper
  • The robust bumper protects the machine from knocks and bumps.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 2 x 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25.4
Container capacity (l) 70
Container material Plastic
Rated input power (W) max. 2400
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 79
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 25.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 720 x 510 x 975

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/2
Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories
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INFORMATION

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