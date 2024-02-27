Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/3 Me Tc
Save time and prevent back strain – the tilting chassis in the NT 70 range makes emptying the large containers simpler than ever: Operate the emptying point, lift the handle and say goodbye to dirt!
The NT 70 series of machines consists of large, powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete portfolio of models, which demonstrates its advantages especially in wet applications and when vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong suction power and proven Kärcher quality at an affordable price.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storageLarge bumper with accessory storage.
Ergonomic push handleThe NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle so that the machine can be pushed along.
Tilting chassisQuick and easy: the container tilts back for easy emptying.
Ergonomic lifting handle
- The ergonomic handle – at the bottom front of the container – makes handling easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|3 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (l)
|70
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 3600
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|83
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|29.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|35.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|510 x 645 x 990
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Tilting chassis
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Drain hose
- Stainless steel container
- Push handle
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.