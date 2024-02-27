Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact L
Rugged, durable components and strong suction power: the NT 30/1 Tact wet and dry vacuum cleaner with innovative Tact filter cleaning system and 30-litre container, bumper and metal castors.
For fast and effective cleaning of machines, vehicles, workshops and construction sites: the Kärcher NT 30/1 Tact wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a universal machine for professional operators from various industries. This compact multi-purpose vacuum has an impressive Tact automatic filter cleaning system and a moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter for the dust-free removal of large amounts of fine dust over long work intervals. Dirt and liquids can be reliably collected in a rugged 30-litre container which has a bumper and sturdy metal castors. Its easy handling and operation via the machine's new central rotary switch make work much easier. The machine comes complete with newly developed and highly improved accessories which can be conveniently stored in the integrated suction hose and accessory storage feature. Rubberised surfaces and lashing options mean that tools and boxes canbe placed on the flat machine head in a slip-tight manner or even affixed to it.
Features and benefits
Rugged container with bumpers and metal castors.Sturdy metal castors guarantee good manoeuvrability and unrestricted mobility on construction sites The rugged container protects the machine from bumps and knocks.
Flexible hose and power cable storageEnables secure fixing of hoses of different lengths and diameters. The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Removable filter casingWith the detachable filter casing, removal and replacement of the filter is dust-free. It is impossible to insert the flat pleated filter incorrectly.
Central rotary switch
- Convenient switching via central rotary switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27.3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|560 x 370 x 580
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Antistatic preparation
- Filter cleaning: Tact automatic filter cleaning system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment.