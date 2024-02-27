Equipped with integrated frost protection as standard, our AT-C Fp tyre inflator also works reliably and with precision in the cold season. Calibrated according to the country-specific requirements, it allows precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar. The runtime can be adjusted steplessly up to 7 minutes. Thanks to the electronic coin acceptor, different coins and tokens can be used – according to your individual requirements. With the AT-C Fp you increase the attractiveness of your location with little effort and expense and at the same time generate welcome additional sales.