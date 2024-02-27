There are many reasons why unpleasant odours develop inside vehicles, whether as a result of smoking or the family dog taking a bath in the lake. With the frost protected and winter-proof Perfume Tower PT Fp fragrance sprayer, your customers can neutralise these unpleasant odours quickly and easily. There are four different fragrances to choose from according to individual taste, without individual fragrances becoming mixed together. The run time of the unit can be set to anything up to 7 minutes. And even the individual programming of the electronic coin acceptor, which recognises coins and tokens, can be configured extremely quickly and simply.