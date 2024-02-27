The WRP Car Wash water reclamation system is designed for vehicle washing bays and saves up to 85% fresh water. The water reclamation system offers a flow performance of up to 3,000 l/h and effectively recycles oil-free waste water for free. There is no need to add flocculation chemicals. Thanks to the ample reservoir system and powerful hydrocyclone, particles > 20 µm are reliably removed. The recycled water can be reused for all washing programmes in the gantry car wash. Depending on legal regulations, excess water may be discharged either directly to the sewer via the overflow of the pumped-storage reservoir or via a separator. The waste water can also be discharged to the sewer directly from the recycled water tank. Through circulation and good ventilation, unpleasant odours can be reliably avoided. The modular and very flexible system offers the optimal solution for virtually anylocation.