Country: Ireland
Here you can find answers to the most frequently asked questions regarding our products, repair service and warranty. If you do not find the answer you are looking for on the following page, please do not hesitate to contact us.
You can find out which accessories match your machine by checking your operating instructions or our website. Please note: devices from the Home & Garden range are not compatible with machines from the Professional range.
Kärcher offers private customers a warranty on Home & Garden products of two years from the date of purchase, covering material and manufacturing defects. You must provide proof of purchase as proof of the warranty.
For further information on warranty repairs please click here.
Kärcher offers a two-year warranty covering material and manufacturing defects. Should your machine be out of warranty a chargable repair may be arranged, please contact us here
You can use a steam cleaner with steam volume control (lowest level) to clean laminate or parquet flooring – provided it is not oiled or waxed! Use two cleaning cloths (= 4 layers) so that as little steam as possible comes into contact with the surface. Do not hold the nozzle in one place for a long time. Please make sure that no puddles form, as the residual moisture will then dry quickly and with streak-free results.
The steam cleaner can be used for many different cleaning tasks, for example, cleaning bathrooms, kitchens, crevices, drains, radiators and much more.
The temperature of the steam at the nozzle is around 100°C and around 84°C on the object being cleaned.
Every steam cleaner comes with two steam pipes as standard. The pipe can be easily extended with an additional pipe.
Demineralised water removes minerals from the boiler and damages it as a result. We therefore recommend using tap water. Please make sure to descale the device regularly.
Check the power cord and fuse, as well as the thermostat and pressure switch. Top up the water. If the water shortage light does not go off, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
If the safety lock is stuck or spins round, allow the station to cool down and, if necessary, release the pressure by pulling the steam lever on the steam hose until the lock opens. If the lock cannot be opened in a cold state, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Descale the machine. If the heater is damaged, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
The water shortage thermostat may be defective. Please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Switch the heating on, plug the steam iron in, check the switch on the steam iron and replace it if necessary. If the solenoid valve does not open, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Allow the ironing station to heat up fully, set the controller to steam stage and fill the water tank just up to ¾ full.
Pour all of the detergent concentrate supplied (20 ml) into the spray bottle supplied and fill it up with water. Depending on how dirty the windowpane is, you may have to clean it several times. The cleaning agent solution should not be allowed to dry on while you do this. Hold the window vac so that that the squeegee is perpendicular to the windowpane and do not use too much pressure. We also recommend that you clean the squeegee regularly, removing any dirt residues. The squeegee can be pulled out sideways. If the squeegee is worn, it should be replaced. Spray the windowpane so that it is moist all over.
Make sure that the dirty water tank is not too full, particularly if you are using the device in a horizontal position or above your head.
Charge the battery if the operating display is off or if it is flashing slowly. If the display is flashing quickly, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Fill it up with detergent. If the pump mechanism is defective, please send us an email with a short description of the fault and proof of purchase.

Depending on the model, Kärcher pressure washers for private use have a flow rate of between 230 and 600 l/h (around 3,500 litres of water flow through a garden hose every hour). Pressure washers are therefore easy on your budget as well as the environment.
In a pressure washer, an electrically powered pump raises the water pressure many times over to up to 150 bar. With this pressure, the water is conveyed through the high-pressure hose to a lance, where it is ejected as a sharp, concentrated jet from a nozzle, creating enormous cleaning power. If the spray gun is not activated, the pump will switch off automatically. A pressure washer allows you to carry out your cleaning tasks even more quickly than with conventional methods while also using less water.
Yes, you should use a suction hose with filter for this (part number: 4.400-238.0). Attach the suction hose to the water infeed on the device. Insert the other end into the water butt. Connect the high-pressure hose to the device. Before switching on the device, remove the steel pipe from the spray gun. Press the lever on the spray gun so that this is open and switch the device on. This will allow the air inside the device to escape gently as the pressure washer starts to draw in the water. The device should not be any more than 0.5 m above the point of use.
Simply spray the vehicle down with high pressure to remove coarse dirt.Use the cleaning agent RM 555 for a more thorough clean. The cleaning agent is applied gently onto the vehicle in low pressure.You can also use a wash brush.
Kärcher cleaning agents are specially formulated for our devices. Your warranty will no longer be valid if you use cleaning agents other than those supplied by Kärcher.
The backflow preventer prevents detergent from getting into the drinking water.
T 250 surface cleaner can be used for all devices from classes 2 to 7. T 400 surface cleaner is only suitable for devices in classes K5 to K7.
Connect the device to the water supply and turn on the tap.Remove the filter from the water inlet and clean it. Switch the pressure washer on without the steel pipe and allow it to run until there is no more air coming out of the spray gun. Check whether you are using the right accessories. If the pressure and suction valves are leaking and there is water coming out of the casing, or if the device is throbbing, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly. If the overflow valve is stuck, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Clean the nozzle insert. Check if you are using the right nozzle. Check if there is enough water coming out.
Check the power supply and mains fuse. Check the main switch and spray gun. For extension cables of 10 m or longer, the diameter must be at least 2.5 mm². Completely unwind the cable drum.
In the following cases, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly:
The pressure switch or control pistons are stuck The motor is overheating The main switch is faulty
Please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Fill up the cleaning agent container.Rinse out the vacuum filter with fresh water and clean it. Once you have finished cleaning with cleaning agent, you should rinse the device out with fresh water to prevent the filter from clogging up.Check the suction hose for damage.Take the cleaning agent hose on the device and, using a thin object, push back the valve on the hose nipple so that it moves smoothly.Start the flow and set to low pressure.
Watch the video to find out how you can make your high-pressure cleaner winter-proof.
The capacity depends on the delivery height and on the other equipment connected to the pump. Observe the maximum delivery height.
Fill the pump with water before operation and press the ventilation button. Pull out the mains plug and clean the suction line. Pull out the mains plug and clean the prefilter.
Check the fuse and electrical connections. If the thermal protection switch has been triggered as a result of overheating, pull out the mains plug, allow the pump to cool, clean the suction area and avoid dry running. Pull out the mains plug and clean the suction area. Check the flow meter in the suction area. If the level switch is causing the pump to stop, please consult one of our service partners.
Pull out the mains plug and clean the suction area.
Check the fuse and power outlet. If necessary, consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Remove any blockages from the suction nozzle, suction pipe, handle and suction hose. Replace the paper filter bag. Replace the seals.
Make sure that the filter bag is correctly inserted. If the filter bag is damaged, replace it.
Check the HEPA filter, suction nozzle, suction pipe, filter bag and motor protection filter for blockages.
Replace the batteries if necessary. Establish a line of sight between the transmitter and receiver by pointing the bend of the handle towards the vacuum cleaner.
If the cord/plug or power switch are defective, please contact one of our service partners.Check the fuse in the electrical socket. If the carbon brushes or suction turbine are defective, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.
Remove any blockages from the suction nozzle, suction pipe, handle or suction hose.Replace the seals in the vacuum system if they are not airtight. Empty the dirty water tank. Ensure that the transparent lid is fitted correctly.
The machine switches itself off during wet vacuum cleaning when the water level in the container is too high. Switch the machine off and empty the container.
Blockage in paper filter bag, flat pleated filter, nozzle, suction pipe or suction hose ("full" indicator is red). Flat pleated filter is missing or is not inserted correctly.
Ensure that the suction hose is attached correctly and that the flat pleated filter is fitted correctly or replace it if necessary.
Fill the fresh water tank. Clean or, if necessary, replace the float switch. Clean the water hose/nozzle.Clean the vacuum filter in the fresh water tank. If the water pump is defective, please consult one of our service partners or contact us directly.