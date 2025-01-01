Shop our best deals this month!

    Kärcher FAQs

    Here you can find answers to the most frequently asked questions regarding our products, repair service and warranty. If you do not find the answer you are looking for on the following page, please do not hesitate to contact us.

    General questions and answers

    Questions and answers on repairs and spare parts

    Questions and answers on products

    Steam cleaners/Ironing stations

    Window Vacs

    Pressure Washers

    Pumps

    Vacuum cleaners

    Spray extraction cleaners