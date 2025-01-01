Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection stickerInspection of all functions and settings
Check pump for leaks, water and oil sideInstall pump set, oil change, replace ignition electrode, burner nozzle and water shortage protectionCheck/clean float tank, cleaning agent tanks and fuel tankAdjust/check safety valve and pressure switchReseal overflower, clean strainers and filtersAdjust fuel pump and burner, replace burner filterCheck line system and trigger gun for leaks, fit new O-rings for HP hose, spray lance and nozzleMachines with petrol or diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air, fuel filters and spark plug (model-dependent). Check operating speed.E-heating, in addition: Check heating rods.Gas machines, in addition: Check internal gas lines for leaks, replace glow and ionisation electrode, make burner measurements and settings.
All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain operational state.Exceptions: High-pressure nozzle, special accessories, cleaning agent and consumables.
Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection stickerInspection of all functions and settings
Clean and check batteries, grease polesAdjust brush mirror, check mountingCheck and adjust drive beltClean water distribution railCheck and clean float switchClean fluff filterCheck/adjust cleaning agent dosing unitCheck/adjust steering and brake (model-dependent)Adjust squeegeeMachines with diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air and fuel filters.LPG drive, in addition: Check leak-tightness, pressure and function of the LPG system.
All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain operational state.Exceptions: Brushes, suction lips, batteries, cleaning agents and consumables.
Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection stickerInspection of all functions and settings
Clean and check batteries, grease polesAdjust side brush and main sweeper rollerCheck tension, wear and function of drive beltsClean filterReplace sealing lips on sweeper roller boxCheck, adjust and lubricate Bowden cablesCheck and adjust drive, steering and brakeChange brake fluid (model-dependent)Check wheels for wear / damageMachines with petrol or diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air, fuel filters and spark plug (model-dependent). Check / replace V-belt / toothed belt on combustion engine (model-dependent)
All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain operational state.Exceptions: Roller brushes, side brushes, batteries, cleaning agents and consumables.