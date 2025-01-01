Kärcher Inspect

The indispensable service package for every business person: Kärcher Inspect includes all inspections according to manufacturer specifications, as well as the statutory safety inspections of the machine. With it you receive a high level of occupational safety for the operator and reliable proof for professional associations and insurance companies.

Kärcher Maintain

Kärcher Maintain is a package that releases you from all maintenance measures, guarantees you maximum safety and at the same time extends the lifetime of your machine. Our service technicians check and maintain your machines on a regular basis, exchange defined parts and thus maximise operational readiness and extend the service life of the machines. At the same time, the risk of failure is reduced to a minimum.

Kärcher Full Service

Kärcher Full Service guarantees you maximum operational readiness of your machines while still maintaining complete control over costs. You obtain a functional guarantee for your machine which includes all services and spare parts that are required for safe, economical and reliable operation.

Even more service as required

With the optional Consumables package their annual delivery is already included for the entire duration of the contract. You are spared the time and effort of making repeat orders. You choose the type and quantity in advance (cleaning agents or other consumables such as brushes or suction lips) and we deliver exactly what you need within the framework of the regular inspection visits by our service technicians.If you choose the Battery option, you also receive a new battery free of charge in the event of an irreparable failure of the battery, as well as after the technically feasible life has been reached.