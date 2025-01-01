Shop our best deals this month!

    Kärcher service packages: benefits for professionals

    Your route to professional safety, availability and cost control.

    Always. Exact. Proper.

    Your fleet is not only an investment, but a decisive foundation for your business activity. By means of regular, expert inspections and maintenance, you can secure the availability of your fleet and reduce the downtime risk to a minimum. In addition, you can extend the service life of your machines and increase their current value. Kärcher service packages are divided into three packages based on our experience and the wishes of many customers.

    Choose your package

    Kärcher Inspect
    The indispensable service package for every business person: Kärcher Inspect includes all inspections according to manufacturer specifications, as well as the statutory safety inspections of the machine. With it you receive a high level of occupational safety for the operator and reliable proof for professional associations and insurance companies.

    Kärcher Maintain
    Kärcher Maintain is a package that releases you from all maintenance measures, guarantees you maximum safety and at the same time extends the lifetime of your machine. Our service technicians check and maintain your machines on a regular basis, exchange defined parts and thus maximise operational readiness and extend the service life of the machines. At the same time, the risk of failure is reduced to a minimum.

    Kärcher Full Service
    Kärcher Full Service guarantees you maximum operational readiness of your machines while still maintaining complete control over costs. You obtain a functional guarantee for your machine which includes all services and spare parts that are required for safe, economical and reliable operation.

    Even more service as required
    With the optional Consumables package their annual delivery is already included for the entire duration of the contract. You are spared the time and effort of making repeat orders. You choose the type and quantity in advance (cleaning agents or other consumables such as brushes or suction lips) and we deliver exactly what you need within the framework of the regular inspection visits by our service technicians.If you choose the Battery option, you also receive a new battery free of charge in the event of an irreparable failure of the battery, as well as after the technically feasible life has been reached.

    An overview of your benefits

    Cost savings

    • Costs are transparent and fair, and can be calculated precisely in advance.
    • Your machines are reliable and less likely to require unexpected repair work.
    • Guaranteed Kärcher quality with original spare parts as well as trained and experienced service technicians.
    • The payment terms are based on your needs: whether it is regular payments, complete payment in advance or after the service calls – anything is possible, also in combination with the financing of the machine.

    Time savings

    • Potential downtimes are minimised, the reliability and service life of the machines are maximised.
    • Maximum machine availability thanks to fast response times from Kärcher Service.

    Concentration on the core business

    • You waste no time and effort because we plan and coordinate the operations of our specially trained and experienced service technicians.
    • With a test report and inspection tag, you have legally binding proof for professional associations and insurance companies in the event of damage and accidents.

    An overview of our services

    Kärcher Inspect

    Kärcher Maintain

    Kärcher Full Service

    Safety inspection incl. inspection sticker

    Inspection as per manufacturer's specifications

    Preventive maintenance incl. replacement of defined maintenance parts

    -

    Maintenance work

    -

    -

    Functional guarantee

    -

    -

    Response time

    24 / 48 h

    Replacement machines

    -

    -

    *

    Consumables (e.g. brushes or cleaning agents)

    *

    *

    *

    Battery (maintenance, repair, replacement)

    *

    *

    *

    Availability at weekends

    *

    *

    *

    Discount on spare parts, consumables, cleaning agents and batteries included

    e.g. 15 %

    e.g. 15 %

    e.g. 20 %

    Reduced hourly rate and travel flat rate

    ✔ included
    * optional
    - not included

    The package content in detail

    Product family

    Kärcher Inspect

    Kärcher Maintain

    Kärcher Full Service

    High-pressure cleaners

    Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection stickerInspection of all functions and settings

    Check pump for leaks, water and oil sideInstall pump set, oil change, replace ignition electrode, burner nozzle and water shortage protectionCheck/clean float tank, cleaning agent tanks and fuel tankAdjust/check safety valve and pressure switchReseal overflower, clean strainers and filtersAdjust fuel pump and burner, replace burner filterCheck line system and trigger gun for leaks, fit new O-rings for HP hose, spray lance and nozzleMachines with petrol or diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air, fuel filters and spark plug (model-dependent). Check operating speed.E-heating, in addition: Check heating rods.Gas machines, in addition: Check internal gas lines for leaks, replace glow and ionisation electrode, make burner measurements and settings.

    All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain operational state.Exceptions: High-pressure nozzle, special accessories, cleaning agent and consumables.

    Floor cleaners

    Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection stickerInspection of all functions and settings

    Clean and check batteries, grease polesAdjust brush mirror, check mountingCheck and adjust drive beltClean water distribution railCheck and clean float switchClean fluff filterCheck/adjust cleaning agent dosing unitCheck/adjust steering and brake (model-dependent)Adjust squeegeeMachines with diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air and fuel filters.LPG drive, in addition: Check leak-tightness, pressure and function of the LPG system.

    All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain operational state.Exceptions: Brushes, suction lips, batteries, cleaning agents and consumables.

    Sweepers

    Safety inspection incl. inspection report and inspection stickerInspection of all functions and settings

    Clean and check batteries, grease polesAdjust side brush and main sweeper rollerCheck tension, wear and function of drive beltsClean filterReplace sealing lips on sweeper roller boxCheck, adjust and lubricate Bowden cablesCheck and adjust drive, steering and brakeChange brake fluid (model-dependent)Check wheels for wear / damageMachines with petrol or diesel drive, in addition: Change engine oil, replace oil, air, fuel filters and spark plug (model-dependent). Check / replace V-belt / toothed belt on combustion engine (model-dependent)

    All repairs required to make the machine ready for operation, or to maintain operational state.Exceptions: Roller brushes, side brushes, batteries, cleaning agents and consumables.

    Important: if defects are identified in the course of the inspection / maintenance work, whose rectification is not included in the inspection / maintenance, then they can be eliminated after consultation with the customer. This work is invoiced separately. Please note that the services described in the service packages do not apply in the event of misuse, malicious acts, force majeure, non-compliance with the instruction manual or other self-inflicted events.