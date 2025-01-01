Shop our best deals this month!

    Kärcher Repair – At Your Service

    Kärcher is with you every step of the way, providing expert advice and support from initial consultation to the ongoing servicing of your machines.

    You manage your business. We give you security.

    Security means being there for others. Where it's not the thought that counts, but your actual presence. Always with 100% commitment and a full range of services. That's got to be your standard. It's always ours. Because we see ourselves as a system provider that offers and performs a whole range of products and services.

    We are ready: You will benefit from our service throughout the entire operating life of your Kärcher machine. Wherever you need us, we or one of our service partners will be there for you on site. At your business. Where your machine is used. Anywhere.

    Kärcher Service Icon
    Kärcher Service-Angebot

    The Kärcher range of services

    You work with professional cleaning machines and have to count on your entire machine fleet being ready for operation at any time with no limitations. For this, you need a partner who has more to offer than just machines: Reliable cleaning machines and cleaning agents, advanced technologies, expert advice and training. Accompanied by a range of services that leaves nothing to be desired. With operative service on-site, quick and reliable. With all required tools, spare parts and wear parts. With optimally tailored packages for inspection, maintenance and full service. In short: Kärcher Service. A service that gives you peace of mind. Promised.

    Perfectly equipped – our vehicles and workshops

    Our ultimate objective is to repair your machine as quickly as possible in the event of a failure. If a repair cannot be carried out on site, we have the option of using our superbly equipped workshops. Our service technicians will organise the transport – no extra effort is required on your part. We'll provide you with a replacement machine through the Kärcher rental service if required.

    Our service vehicles – a workshop on wheels!

    Kärcher service vehicles have everything on board that the service technicians need for inspections, servicing and repairs. Along with the necessary measuring tools, standard tools and Kärcher-specific tools, our vehicles are equipped with the most important spare parts and wear parts, as well as accessories and cleaning agents. This equipment is complemented by laptops, with which the whole repair is handled. Additionally, for every available Kärcher machine, all technical documents are accessible in digital format. All mandatory requirements, which for us are a matter of course, to carry out your repair as quickly as possible.

    Our workshops

    Repairs of large items of equipment or reconditioning of machines is carried out in our workshops. Of course, all the necessary measuring tools, standard tools and Kärcher-specific tools are there too, as well as the most common spare parts and wear parts.

    Unsere Servicefahrzeuge