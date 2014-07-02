Carpet cleaner

Kärcher carpet cleaners are robust, powerful and versatile for effective deep and intermediate cleaning of carpets and stain removal from textiles. With the appropriate accessories, Kärcher carpet cleaners also clean upholstery and car seats deep into the pile.

Kärcher Spray extraction machines

Spray extraction machines

Floor coverings, upholstered furniture, office chairs, passenger seats – the powerful, handy Kärcher spray extraction machines, corded or battery-powered, clean all textile surfaces and loosen and remove dirt in a single step. With powerful suction turbines for unrivalled low residual moisture.

Kärcher Carpet cleaners

Carpet cleaners

Kärcher carpet cleaning machines economically clean large areas of carpet deep into the pile. They are suitable for conventional spray extraction as well as a new intermediate cleaning process.

