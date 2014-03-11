High-pressure cleaners
Unbeatable versatility – high-pressure cleaning with Kärcher Kärcher invented the high-pressure cleaner in 1950 and has been refining the principle of high-pressure cleaning ever since. Greater cleaning performance with less consumption. Longer service life with shorter cleaning times. As a world market leader, Kärcher offers a range of products that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of technical refinement and versatility – operating with heated or unheated water, powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines, mobile or stationary. Find out about the different areas of use here.
Cold water high-pressure cleaners
Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and a high flow rate, cold water high-pressure cleaners can also remove stubborn dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.
Hot water high-pressure cleaners
With hot water, high-pressure cleaners clean even better with the same amount of pressure, Kärcher machines impress with the highest level of usage comfort and the most up-to-date technology.
Ultra-high pressure cleaning systems
When the cleaning performance of conventional high-pressure cleaners is no longer enough, our ultra high-pressure cleaners come into their own. Thanks to the ultra high pressure (UHP), even the most stubborn dirt and coatings can be reliably removed.
Hot water generator
Our hot water generators offer a simple and economical way to turn your existing cold water high-pressure cleaners into hot water machines with improved cleaning performance as required.
Stationary
Kärcher stationary high-pressure cleaners are suitable wherever it is necessary to clean and disinfect several areas in a space-saving manner.
Cleaning agents for high-pressure cleaning
Kärcher's detergents and care agents for high-pressure cleaners are designed to achieve maximum cleaning results with the minimum of energy and time. At the same time, they reduce the level of waste water pollution caused by mineral oil residues thanks to their special formulas that are easy to filter and separate.
Cleaning and protecting commercial vehicles
High-performance cleaning agents for powerful cleaning of stubborn dirt on roads and building sites - can be used with cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners.
Versatility for industrial applications
Fast-acting, gentle cleaning agents which also remove stubborn dirt such as oils, grease and rust.
Cleanliness and hygiene in the food industry
Effective cleaning agents and disinfectants with approval for use with foodstuffs in accordance with the DGHM (German Society for Hygiene and Microbiology) and DVG (German Association of Gas and Water) disinfectant lists.
Polished surfaces for the entrance to your car dealership
Showroom sheen and value retention on any car, even under the hood, thanks to gentle cleaners for all kinds of surfaces and materials.
EASY!Force: The new standard. As standard.
Experience the new dimension of ergonomics in high-pressure cleaning: with the new EASY!Force HD trigger gun, you need zero holding force and can clean effortlessly with less stress.
- Improved ergonomics for easier cleaning
- Full ceramic valve for a longer lifetime
- Intuitive trigger for safe working
- Patented EASY!Lock for 5x faster connection
Using hot water offers a significant time saving of up to 35% with improved cleaning results.
Benefits of hot water high-pressure cleaners
High water temperatures produced by hot water high-pressure cleaners allow a reduction in working pressure, cleaning time and the amount of cleaning agent required. Benefits of hot water high-pressure cleaners compared to cold water high-pressure cleaners:
- Better cleaning result
- Reduced cleaning agent consumption
- Shorter drying time
- Improved hygiene
- Shorter working time
Kärcher iSolar. The system solution for solar module cleaning.
Our recommendation:
The HDS 10/20-4 M hot water high-pressure cleaner or HD 10/23-4 S cold water high-pressure cleaner for optimum cleaning results.
- Very high cleaning and area performance
- Contra-rotating disc brushes
- Telescopic lance made from carbon/glass fibre composite
- Reach of 1.8 - 14 metres (depending on the telescopic lance)