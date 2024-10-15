Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

From the mobile machine to the turnkey vacuum or dust removal system Mobile or stationary, for small or large quantities, liquid or solid, straightforward or hazardous suction waste – with Kärcher industrial vacuums and industrial dedusters, you can handle even the toughest cleaning tasks in seconds.

Kärcher Industrial vacuum cleaners

Industrial vacuum cleaners

Industrial vacuum cleaners are designed for the stationary or mobile vacuuming of dry and wet swarf, coarse dust and similar suspended particles. Industrial vacuum cleaners work at a high vacuum with a relatively low air flow.

Kärcher Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters

Industrial dedusters are stationary machines that extract suspended particles such as dust and fine swarf from the air. Industrial dedusters work at a low vacuum with a relatively high air flow.

