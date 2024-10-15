Industrial dedusters
Continuous suction of suspended particles The continuous extraction directly at the point of origin in the process, as well as from the surrounding area, makes an important contribution to process reliability and occupational safety. Our industrial dedusters for use in production are suitable for all kinds of dust and fine swarf that occur in the machining process.
Industrial dust extractors
Dedusters are machines that extract suspended particles such as dust, especially fine types of dust, from the air. Industrial dedusters work at a low vacuum with a relatively high air flow. The deduster portfolio includes machines for use inside and outside an Atex zone 22.
Industrial dedusters Ex
We build our explosion-proof industrial dedusters strictly according to the Z22 directive for explosive suspended and flammable particles.