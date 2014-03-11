Industry solutions
Products for professional use. Finding the best solution for cleaning tasks is of growing importance for businesses of all kinds. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements, reducing time, costs and resource consumption without compromising performance. We understand the demands of your business, whatever market sector you operate in.
Automotive
Kärcher offers cleaning concepts that are tailored to the specific requirements of car dealerships, workshops and service stations.
Construction
Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.
Contract cleaners
Innovative products that guarantee the highest level of cleanliness, efficiency and ease of use in building and façade cleaning.
Health sector
Professional and efficient cleaning systems for hospitals that combine impeccable hygiene with cost-effectiveness.
Hotel and hospitality industry
Professional cleaning systems for sustainable hygiene management in hotels and restaurants.
Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.
Agriculture
Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.
Public service and municipal equipment
Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.
Kärcher Services – you can count on us.
If the word service is a promise and not an empty word, it must be based on trust - because you must be able to rely on your professional cleaning machines at all times. Day after day. Night after night. Anywhere. This is our aim. And we do our best to ensure this. Reliable machines and cleaning agents. Advanced technology. Competent advice. and much more. In a nutshell: Kärcher service. A name you can trust. And a service that gives you security. That's our promise.
Service packages.
You work with professional cleaning machines? Then you have to be able to trust that your fleet of machines is fully ready for use at all times. That's why you need a partner who offers you more than just machines. Who gives you confidence that you can concentrate on your core business. We are your partner in the world of cleaning and machines. All the way from the analysis of needs and financing, through inspection and servicing, to the acquisition and sale of used machines. With a level of service that will inspire you. And with service packages for every need.