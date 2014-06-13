Public service and municipal equipment

For education, sport and administration. Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in public and municipal services and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Public services

The new Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today.

Municipal equipment

Kärcher municipal machines offer outstanding power for every purpose of use. They also impress with their perfect cleaning results, robustness and almost unlimited areas of applications.

LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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