Pumps

Whether you supply your home and garden with service water from alternative water sources or wish to pump away unwanted water quickly and easily, Kärcher offers a pump for every requirement and area of use. The Booster Pumps from Kärcher deliver rainwater and groundwater from rain barrels, cisterns and deep wells with sufficient pressure to where it is needed. The submersible pumps, on the other hand, remove unwanted water or water that is no longer needed: before spring cleaning in the pool or after a flood in the basement.