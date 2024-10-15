Submersible pumps

Submersible pumps Our submersible pumps - convincingly reliable. Kärcher submersible pumps are fitted with a ceramic slide ring sealing, a tried-and-tested solution often used in the professional sector. This high-quality sealing makes the pumps more robust, prolongs their service life and means they are perfect for demanding use in the private sector. Our submersible dirty water pumps also deliver dirty water from A to B without problem. Submersible flat suction pumps pump water until the water level has dropped to one millimetre, thus ensuring pleasant mop-dry results. And the new submersible flat suction dirty water pump masters both requirements and is thus equipped for different applications.