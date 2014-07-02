Ash filter/coarse dirt filter Basic
Coarse dirt/ash filter for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna ovens, etc., as well as removing coarse dirt.
Coarse dirt/ash filter comprising 20-l metal container and 1-m long, flexible metal suction hose. Ash and other dirt is filtered via a fine wire mesh. The coarse dirt/ash filter is recommended in particular for cleaning fireplaces, tiled stoves, barbecues, sauna heaters, etc., and can also be used for removing coarse dirt.
Features and benefits
Made from metal
- Robust, hard-wearing, durable
- Flame-resistant; heat-resistant
- For ash
Fine wire grid
- In order to retain coarse dirt and ash
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 320 x 380
Application areas
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Areas around the home and garden
- Workshop
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.