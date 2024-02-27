Blade LMO 36-46 Battery
With a cutting width of 46 cm the lawn mower blade of the LMO 36-46 Battery leaves behind perfectly cut blades of grass, without any fraying or unevenness.
The extra sharp steel blades of the battery powered 36-46 Battery lawn mower leave behind a wide lane of neatly cut grass: 46 centimetres width with variable cutting height and no ragged blades of grass underneath. The lawn mower blades are not only sharp, they are so well shaped that the cuttings land in the waste bag residue-free so that no raking is required afterwards. The lawn mower blades are easily replaced with only a few hand movements at a screw.
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- Thanks to the clever shape of the blade, the cuttings land in the hopper residue-free.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the battery lawn mower LMO 36-46 Battery.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|46
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|460 x 53 x 15
Application areas
- Lawn