The extra sharp steel blades of the battery powered 36-46 Battery lawn mower leave behind a wide lane of neatly cut grass: 46 centimetres width with variable cutting height and no ragged blades of grass underneath. The lawn mower blades are not only sharp, they are so well shaped that the cuttings land in the waste bag residue-free so that no raking is required afterwards. The lawn mower blades are easily replaced with only a few hand movements at a screw.