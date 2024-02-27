For exceptionally clean results: the foam jet enables detergents to be added when using the OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaner and ensures more thorough, more efficient and gentler cleaning with better distribution of the detergent. It produces a powerful foam that adheres well to surfaces and gets into hard-to-reach areas - ideal for thorough cleaning of bicycles, garden furniture, etc. The foam jet is fitted directly on the trigger gun. The detergent can simply be poured into the foam jet. The nozzle is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.