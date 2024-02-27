Foam jet
Handy foam jet for dispensing Home & Garden detergents for extra thorough cleaning. Fitted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.
For exceptionally clean results: the foam jet enables detergents to be added when using the OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaner and ensures more thorough, more efficient and gentler cleaning with better distribution of the detergent. It produces a powerful foam that adheres well to surfaces and gets into hard-to-reach areas - ideal for thorough cleaning of bicycles, garden furniture, etc. The foam jet is fitted directly on the trigger gun. The detergent can simply be poured into the foam jet. The nozzle is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.
Features and benefits
Powerful foamEffortless and thorough cleaning of various surfaces (e.g. bicycles, garden furniture).
Adjustable spray angleMakes convenient vertical and horizontal work possible.
Simple changeover between different detergentsEffortless cleaning with the compatible Kärcher detergent. Extremely user-friendly.
Transparent detergent container
- The fill level is visible at all times.
Container with volume of 0.35 litres
- For longer cleaning phases without refilling.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 61 x 105
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture