FR Classic surface cleaner
The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 150 bar working pressure.
The FR Classic is the entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for splash-proof cleaning of surfaces indoors and outdoors. This machine has an impressive working pressure of up to 150 bar and a water flow rate of 600 litres per hour at 40°C. Note: nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.1
Accessories
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