High-pressure hose set 7.5 m

The 7.5-metre upgrade set for Kärcher pressure washers without hose reel manufactured since 1992. Including plastic adapter for Quick Connect adapter retrofit (K 2-K 7).

The scope of supply for the accessory set includes one 7.5-metre high-pressure hose, one ergonomic high-pressure gun and a plastic adapter piece for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect connector for classes K 2-K 7. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured since 1992.

Features and benefits
Adapter
  • Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
High-pressure hose
  • With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
  • For ergonomical working.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.5
Compatible machines
Accessories
