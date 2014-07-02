Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 20 m, max. 250 bar
The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
20 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes up to 220 bar (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Features and benefits
Very flexible high-pressure hose with rubber outer covering and braided steel
- Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
- High wear resistance and long lifetime.
- Pressure resistant up to 250 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
- Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Length (m)
|20
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3
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