Wash brush

The wash brush for mobile cleaning removes stubborn dirt and is gentle on sensitive surfaces. Can be mounted directly on the trigger gun of the pressure washer.

With the all-purpose wash brush, even stubborn dirt is reliably loosened and washed away. The combination of pressure jet and soft bristles ensures an optimum cleaning effect while being gentle on sensitive surfaces. This makes the brush particularly versatile for quick and mobile cleaning of bicycles, children's toys or camping equipment, for example. Since water is only used when the trigger on the device is actuated, water consumption can be controlled very efficiently and individually. This also protects the battery and extends the runtime. An anti-slip profile on the handle ensures safe and comfortable operation. The ergonomic shape fits the hand perfectly. The wash brush is compatible with all OC 3 mobile outdoor cleaners.

Features and benefits
Wash brush: Extra long and soft bristles
Extra long and soft bristles
Gentle and at the same time effective cleaning. Dissolves even stubborn dirt and washes it away.
Wash brush: Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Ergonomic shape with anti-slip profile
Comfortable and easy to grip for safe and fatigue-free work. Low weight makes work comfortable.
Wash brush: Mountable on the trigger gun
Mountable on the trigger gun
One-hand operation for greater flexibility.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 271 x 75 x 184
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Shoes/hiking boots
  • Sports equipment (surfboard, kayak, stand-up paddle board)
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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