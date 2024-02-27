Floor cleaning and care for sealed wood RM 534, 500ml

For thorough and gentle cleaning, refreshing and care of varnished wooden floors. With effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor. With fresh lemon scent.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
  • Sealed parquet
  • Laminate floors
  • Cork floors
