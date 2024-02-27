Ash and dry vacuum cleaner AD 2 Limited Edition
The ash vac is the ideal device for removing ashes simply, quickly and comfortably. With its extra-long flame-resistant crevice nozzle the device also reaches areas that are difficult to access.
Vacuum ash residues completely – and without any contact with dirt. The powerful Kärcher ash vac and its extra-long flame-resistant crevice nozzle, which can be easily mounted on the handle, make this possible. You eliminate the dirt effortlessly and very effectively, also in areas that are difficult to access. The integrated filter cleaning of the ash and dry vacuum cleaner provides long-lasting suction power, cleaning the clogged filter at the touch of a button so that the suction power is immediately increased again. The metal container, a flexible suction hose made from coated metal and top quality flame-resistant material provide maximum safety when picking up ash. Thanks to the 1-part filter system, comprising a robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filter, and the practical handle at the container, it can be emptied comfortably, quickly and without any contact with dirt. The compact design of the device guarantees space-saving storage and the option to set down the suction hose in a comfortable leaning position.
Features and benefits
Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning technology – filter cleaning at the touch of a buttonFor high and long-lasting suction power. Suitable for vacuuming large quantities of dirt.
Single-part filter system (flame-resistant) with robust flat pleated filter and metal coarse dirt filterTo easily drain and clean the container without coming into contact with dirt. Extremely high level of comfort thanks to the fast filter removal in just one step.
Flame-resistant material, metal container and metal hose (jacketed)For maximum safety while vacuuming ash – even when used incorrectly.
Angled handheld tube
- For thorough cleaning of all corners and constricted places in the chimney.
1,2 metre suction hose made of jacketed metal
- For a high level of flexibility and flexible working.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- The container can be quickly and easily opened, closed and emptied.
Practical handle on the container
- For convenient emptying of the container.
Practical parking position on the device
- Easily accessible storage of the suction hose – ideal for setting the device down in the event of working interruptions.
Large cord hook
- For safe and convenient storage of the connecting cable.
Compact and lightweight design
- For space-saving device storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|600
|Suction Power (W)
|140
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 210
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 40
|Container capacity (l)
|14
|Container material
|Metal
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|82
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 330 x 440
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Suction hose material: metal, coated
- Extra-long flame-resistant crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Polyester, flame-resistant
- Coarse dirt filter
- Coarse dirt filter, material: Metal
Equipment
- Filter cleaning function
- Comfortable handle on container
- Leaning position for suction hose
- Cable hook
- Storage space for small parts
Application areas
- Ash
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Barbecues
