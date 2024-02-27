Regulation Nozzle
Simply watering according to demand. With the spray nozzle with water flow regulation, which can be operated with one hand, and 2 adjustable spraying patterns.
The spray nozzle features a control valve which can be operated with one hand, allowing the water flow to be adjusted easily with the thumb. The following 2 spraying patterns can also be continuously adjusted according to requirements on the garden nozzle: point and cone jet. This allows flower and plant beds to be watered easily, and terraces or garden furniture cleaned of coarse dirt. This makes the spray nozzle perfect both for watering and cleaning tasks. When not in use, the water flow can be turned off on the control valve. By the way: Nozzles from Kärcher are compatible will all available click systems and can be connected to your garden hose without any problems.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic control valve
- Regulation of the flow rate on the nozzle with just one hand.
Spraying pattern continuously definable from hard jet to cone jet
- Ideal for watering (cone jet) and cleaning (point jet).
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 42 x 79
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Water flow regulation
- Self-draining function
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
Application areas
- Plant watering
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
- Light dirt
