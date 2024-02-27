The ID 50/40 Afc deduster is safe for use in vacuuming processing machines. Thanks to a high-pressure compressor, it is suitable for separating all kinds of problematic (e.g. adhesive) dust and swarf. The machine is available in various performance and filter classes. The range goes up to filter class "H" for separating carcinogenic dust. A control cabinet with automatic filter shaker guarantees a long filter service life. Optionally available: a differential pressure switch for the filter monitoring, as well as an ultrasonic distance sensor for monitoring the filling level.