battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack
Battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs: powerful, versatile, lightweight and, thanks to the accessory kit with carrying strap and flexible suction hose, ideal for instal. work.
Compact, lightweight, cordless: the battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs impresses with its standard accessory kit, particularly for the removal of such dirt as is generated during typical installation work. Thanks to the practical carrying strap, tradesmen have both hands free at all times. A flexible stretchable suction hose, a crevice nozzle and a suction brush round off the well-designed, practical set. Drill dust and other dirt are thus quickly eliminated without the need to transport large vacuum cleaners. Thanks to the Kärcher Battery Power battery, the durable machine with its great suction power is also suitable for many other uses, for example building, furniture or vehicle cleaning. For these areas of use, separate accessory kits specifically tailored to the respective work are also available. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery and a suitable quick charger are also included as standard.
Features and benefits
With large filter area and efficient turbineStrong cleaning performance on all surfaces.
Compact, lightweight and flexible to usePermits working in all directions (360° application).
With our efficient eco!efficiency modeSaves energy and extends the runtime of the battery. Reduces operating noise.
With convenient Real Time Technology
- For displaying the remaining running time in real time on the Kärcher Battery Power battery itself.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|0.9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Air flow (l/s)
|33
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|47 / 4.7
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 29 (2.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (2.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 42 (3.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 25 (3.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|313 x 115 x 315
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Suction hose length: 0.5 m
- Suction hose type: Stretchable suction hose
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Prefilter
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Carrying strap
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
Videos
Application areas
- Optimal for tradesmen for removing drill dust, for example
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.