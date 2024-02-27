battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack

Battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs: powerful, versatile, lightweight and, thanks to the accessory kit with carrying strap and flexible suction hose, ideal for instal. work.

Compact, lightweight, cordless: the battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs impresses with its standard accessory kit, particularly for the removal of such dirt as is generated during typical installation work. Thanks to the practical carrying strap, tradesmen have both hands free at all times. A flexible stretchable suction hose, a crevice nozzle and a suction brush round off the well-designed, practical set. Drill dust and other dirt are thus quickly eliminated without the need to transport large vacuum cleaners. Thanks to the Kärcher Battery Power battery, the durable machine with its great suction power is also suitable for many other uses, for example building, furniture or vehicle cleaning. For these areas of use, separate accessory kits specifically tailored to the respective work are also available. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery and a suitable quick charger are also included as standard.

Features and benefits
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack: With large filter area and efficient turbine
With large filter area and efficient turbine
Strong cleaning performance on all surfaces.
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack: Compact, lightweight and flexible to use
Compact, lightweight and flexible to use
Permits working in all directions (360° application).
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack: With our efficient eco!efficiency mode
With our efficient eco!efficiency mode
Saves energy and extends the runtime of the battery. Reduces operating noise.
With convenient Real Time Technology
  • For displaying the remaining running time in real time on the Kärcher Battery Power battery itself.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Container capacity (l) 0.9
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Air flow (l/s) 33
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 47 / 4.7
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V) 18
Capacity (Ah) 2.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Run time per battery charge (/min) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 29 (2.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (2.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 42 (3.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 25 (3.0 Ah)
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 44 / 83
Charging current (A) 2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 1.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 313 x 115 x 315

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger included
  • Suction hose length: 0.5 m
  • Suction hose type: Stretchable suction hose
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Suction brush
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Prefilter
  • Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
  • Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
  • Carrying strap

Equipment

  • eco!efficiency mode
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack
battery-powered vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Cs Pack
Videos
Application areas
  • Optimal for tradesmen for removing drill dust, for example
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria