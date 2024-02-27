Our battery powered handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp Fs is perfect in building cleaning for vacuuming smaller areas, in confined spaces or for cleaning furniture and upholstery. The accessory kit with upholstery, floor and crevice nozzle, suction brush and suction tubes is specifically adapted to this area of application. Compact, easy to handle, light and cordless - the HV 1/1 Bp Fs impresses with suction power and durability and makes possible considerably faster and more agile work than is possible with a large, corded machine. It can also be easily used for cleaning work in vehicles or for removing dirt during installation work. Other, optimally coordinated accessory kits are available for these purposes. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this machine version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately.