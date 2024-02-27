battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp Pack
Flexible and, thanks to the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, extremely powerful and durable: Our T 9/1 Bp battery powered dry vacuum cleaner stands the test against mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners.
Our new battery powered dry vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp effortlessly combines cordless flexibility with the performance and cleaning quality of a mains-operated dry vacuum cleaner. Our powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery makes this possible, ensuring not only maximum suction power, but also extra-long runtimes. If required, the battery can be replaced quickly and simply at any time so that even very long applications can be easily carried out. The robust and low-noise machine is customised to the needs of hotels and retailers and can also be used when the area is open to the general public. The battery powered dry vacuum cleaner is also suitable for building service contractors or transport operators – for example, for fast intermediate cleaning of the vehicle. The accessories are included as standard. A Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, a quick charger, as well as a tearproof fleece filter bag, which compared to traditional paper filters can absorb twice the amount of dirt.
Features and benefits
eco!efficiency modeThe eco!efficiency mode reduces the energy demand and volume of the machine and increases the battery running time.
Ergonomic bendThe ergonomic bend sits comfortably in the hand and allows fatigue-free working over long periods of time.
Ergonomic carrying handleThe ergonomic carry handle with suction tube storage is designed for easy and convenient transport including accessories.
Operation using foot switch
- No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 22
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Capacity (Ah)
|7.5
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 325 x 382
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Nylon
- Battery: 36 V / 7.5 Ah Battery Power+ battery (1 piece)
- Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
Equipment
- Ergonomic carrying handle
Videos
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- For container and tank interior cleaning in the transport and logistics sector, in agriculture, the food industry and chemicals industry.
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.