Our new battery powered dry vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp effortlessly combines cordless flexibility with the performance and cleaning quality of a mains-operated dry vacuum cleaner. Our powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery makes this possible, ensuring not only maximum suction power, but also extra-long runtimes. If required, the battery can be replaced quickly and simply at any time so that even very long applications can be easily carried out. The robust and low-noise machine is customised to the needs of hotels and retailers and can also be used when the area is open to the general public. The battery powered dry vacuum cleaner is also suitable for building service contractors or transport operators – for example, for fast intermediate cleaning of the vehicle. The accessories are included as standard. A Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, a quick charger, as well as a tearproof fleece filter bag, which compared to traditional paper filters can absorb twice the amount of dirt.