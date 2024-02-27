Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Adv
Specially for building service contractors: T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner with pluggable power cable, antistatic bend, cable storage and permanent main filter basket for vacuuming with or without a filter bag.
The T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner, designed specifically for building cleaning professionals, features a handy antistatic bend with clip system, infinitely variable suction power control, and a large foot switch that enables comfortable, ergonomic vacuuming work that's easier on the back as it minimises time spent bending down. The permanent main filter basket enables cleaning to be performed with or without a filter bag, while the sizeable, outstandingly robust, impact-resistant container features an all-round bumper that protects furniture and other possessions against damage. The 12-metre long, pluggable power cable with its unmistakeable yellow plug helps to make any required cable changes easy, quick and cost-efficient. Cable storage on the device head ensures that the cable is stored safely during transport, while the integrated storage keeps all important accessories safe. Included as standard are two long-lasting metal suction tubes (each 0.5 m long), a suction hose, an antistatic bend for reducing electrostatic discharges, a switchable floor nozzle (280 mm) for hard flooring and carpets, and a fleece filter bag.
Features and benefits
Large, round, permanent main filter basket made of washable fleeceExtremely strong and dense enough to allow vacuuming for longer times without a filter bag.
Maintenance-friendlyThe cable can be replaced quickly and easily by simply loosening 2 screws. This saves time and service costs.
Operation using foot switchNo tedious bending down during everyday work.
On-board cord storage
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|355 x 310 x 410
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
