The T 10/1 Adv dry vacuum cleaner, designed specifically for building cleaning professionals, features a handy antistatic bend with clip system, infinitely variable suction power control, and a large foot switch that enables comfortable, ergonomic vacuuming work that's easier on the back as it minimises time spent bending down. The permanent main filter basket enables cleaning to be performed with or without a filter bag, while the sizeable, outstandingly robust, impact-resistant container features an all-round bumper that protects furniture and other possessions against damage. The 12-metre long, pluggable power cable with its unmistakeable yellow plug helps to make any required cable changes easy, quick and cost-efficient. Cable storage on the device head ensures that the cable is stored safely during transport, while the integrated storage keeps all important accessories safe. Included as standard are two long-lasting metal suction tubes (each 0.5 m long), a suction hose, an antistatic bend for reducing electrostatic discharges, a switchable floor nozzle (280 mm) for hard flooring and carpets, and a fleece filter bag.