Dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 *EU
With the dry vacuum cleaner T 15/1 we modernize our existing commercial dry vacuum cleaner range and reoccupy this important market segment with a top class model.
The extremely quiet machine combines high ergonomic comfort due to complete integration of suction hose, power cord and accessories as well as two park positions for floor tool with an outstanding suction performance and enormous working radius.
Features and benefits
Highly effective HEPA-13 filterCertified in accordance with test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas. High filtration and separation degree of 99.95% withholds tiny particles.
Very low operating noise of only 60 dB(A)Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night. Low operating noise protects the user.
Integrated accessory storageThe full integration of the accessories on the rear enables the user to quickly access them in any cleaning situation.
Flexible cable
- The yellow cable is extremely tough, flexible and twist-proof.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Air flow (l/s)
|43
|Nominal power (W)
|700
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|15
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|434 x 316 x 400
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Suction brush
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 13 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated power cable organiser
- Pluggable power cable: Flexible
Videos
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.