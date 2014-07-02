Dry vacuum cleaner T 7/1 eco!efficiency
The lightweight T 7/1 eco!efficiency achieves an energy saving of 40% and features a reinforced main filter basket for vacuuming without a filter bag, detachable 7 m cord, cord hook and anti-static bend.
The super lightweight and compact T 7/1 eco!efficiency dry vacuum cleaner achieves an energy saving of up to 40% compared to conventional vacuum cleaners. Operation without a filter bag is possible thanks to the reinforced permanent main filter. The 7 m plug-in power cord allows swift cord replacement. The cord storage on the head ensures that the cable can always be stowed quickly and securely. Electrostatic discharges are significantly reduced thanks to the anti-static bend.
Features and benefits
Extra-strong permanent main filter basketVacuuming without filter bag - for uninterrupted use
Cable hookThe power cable is simply attached to the cable hook. This prevents dangerous tripping hazards during transport.
Accessory storagePractical accessory storage at the rear.
Maintenance-friendly
- The cable can be replaced quickly and easily by simply loosening 2 screws. This saves time and service costs.
Operation using foot switch
- No tedious bending down during everyday work.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|185 / 18.5
|Air flow (l/s)
|46
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Container capacity (l)
|7
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|350 x 310 x 340
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Cable hook
Videos
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.