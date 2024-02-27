Dry vacuum cleaner T 8/1 L
Our T 8/1 L dry vacuum cleaner impresses craftsman with its rugged design, its ergonomic carrying strap and its extremely light weight for easy transport.
With the T 8/1 L dry vacuum cleaner, we offer craftsmen a machine that is specially designed for their needs. Rugged and wear-resistant, durable, powerful and equipped with an ergonomic carrying strap, it gives an impressive performance on every construction site. Its extremely light weight not only facilitates transport, but also means that it can be used for work that heavy machines can only partially accomplish, for example on ladders or stairs. Its filter class certification (L) means that it can even be used in dusty environments, while useful details enable the simple and secure storage of accessories directly on the machine.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic carrying strapAllows easy transport of the light machine and makes it possible to work on ladders, for example.
Secure storage options for accessoriesAccessories are stowed directly on the back of the machine while the hose and power cable are securely fixed.
Low weightThe machine can also be transported effortlessly over stairs and long distances.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23.5
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|8
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|62
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 285 x 320
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 480 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
- Carrying strap
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
- Stair cleaning made easy
- Construction (tradesmen)
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.