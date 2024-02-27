Featuring a foot-operated on/off switch for added convenience, the cordless EB 30/1 electric broom from Kärcher removes loose dirt from within just 2 millimetres of edges. Thanks to its height-adjustable telescopic handle with grip, the height of the electric broom can be adjusted to the height of each individual user for perfect ergonomics. Plus, it can glide effortlessly in any direction by virtue of the integrated cardan joint, and can easily be locked in an upright position during breaks in work. What's more, its flat construction (only 9 cm) also takes the hassle out of cleaning under radiators and furniture. The powerful lithium-ion battery offers a runtime of approx. 40 minutes on carpeted floors, whilst on hard floors, the cleaning time is longer at around 50 minutes. And last but not least, the fast charger supplied as standard delivers quick charging times of less than two hours.