Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 38/2
Meets the highest demands for area performance, cleaning results and ergonomics: the easy and convenient to use CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaner with optical brush adjustment aid.
Designed for particularly high demands on cleaning and area performance, our CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaner is predestined for efficient cleaning of large areas. Whether in offices or showrooms, in hotels and restaurants, in retail or in public buildings: thanks to the extra large working width and the many useful details, carpet cleaning is quick and comfortable. The ergonomic handle with integrated on/off switch fits perfectly in the hand, the low weight of the machine allows fatigue-free work and accessories that are always within reach ensure perfect cleaning results even at edges and in niches. In addition, the optical brush adjustment aid supports an exact adjustment of the brush to the height of the carpet pile. When servicing is required, the innovative power cable quick-change system and the option of tool-free brush replacement significantly reduce the time and costs normally required. And last but not least, the specially developed and patented removal system allows the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags to be changed almost completely dust-free.
Features and benefits
Indicator lightVisual indication for adjusting the brush roller height. Roller brush adjustable to different carpet pile heights. Optimised brush roller height adjustment for optimum cleaning results.
Quick-change system for power cablePluggable, very easy to change power cable. Easy to change quickly and does not require any prior knowledge. Saves time and reduces service costs.
Flexible and effective cleaning optionEasy and quick removal of the stretchable suction hose. Effortless removal of blockages if required.
Brush replacement without tools
- Rapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools.
Ergonomic handle with on/off switch
- For comfortable and user-friendly handling.
- The integration of the on/off switch is another advantage in terms of ergonomics.
- Enables comfortable and fatigue-free work.
On-board accessory storage
- Clip system for loss-proof storage of the suction nozzles.
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle always ready to hand.
HEPA filter (optional)
- HEPA 13 filter certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
- Very high separation degree of 99.95%.
- Aerosols, viruses and germs are almost completely trapped.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Working width (cm)
|38
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|5.5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|150
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 390 x 1215
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Height-adjustable handle
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
