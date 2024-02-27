Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 Adv
Our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 Adv impresses with an excellent price-performance ratio, high ergonomic comfort, simple operation and a high area performance.
With our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 Adv you are optimally positioned for intensive cleaning applications in retail trade, the hotel sector and restaurants, offices, public buildings or showrooms. The extra-large working width of the machine also makes possible effective, fast and efficient cleaning of large areas. Accessories integrated directly on the machine guarantee that also the edges or small alcoves can be taken into consideration, whereas an optical brush adjustment aid ensures that brush and fibre height are exactly matched. Clever solutions like the quick-change system for the hard-wearing Gleitflex power cable, the tool-free brush replacement or the patented removal system for almost dust-free replacement of the extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags, highlight the user-friendliness of this very easy-to-use machine. The CV 48/2 Adv also impresses with ergonomic features. For example, the low weight favours long working times, without undue effort.
Features and benefits
Indicator lightVisual indication for adjusting the brush roller height. Roller brush adjustable to different carpet pile heights. Optimised brush roller height adjustment for optimum cleaning results.
Quick-change system for Glideflex power cableParticularly flexible, sturdy, long-lasting Glideflex power cable. Easy to change and does not require any prior knowledge. Saves time and reduces service costs.
Flexible and effective cleaning optionThe stretchable suction hose can be removed easily, meaning that blockages can be cleared quickly and effortlessly.
Brush replacement without tools
- Rapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools.
- Saves time and reduces service costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Working width (cm)
|48
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|5.5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|150
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 485 x 1215
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Pluggable power cable: Flexible
- Handle
- Height-adjustable handle
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.