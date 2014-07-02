Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 60/2 RS Bp
Versatile step-on upright carpet vacuum. Ideal for use on fabric floor surfaces and hard surfaces. Charger and batteries are included in delivery.
Its two counter-rotating roller brushes and practical side brushes make the versatile CV 60/2 RS upright carpet vacuum perfect for cleaning fabric floor surfaces and hard surfaces of all kinds. The unit comes with a retractable suction hose with suction tube as well as a combination floor nozzle and small nozzles for vacuuming smaller areas. Charger and batteries are included in delivery.
Features and benefits
Contra-rotating roller brush systemFor hard and textile floor coverings – without brush replacement. The rollers adjust automatically to any floor covering.
Suction tube with extra long hoseThe suction tube allows easy step and corner cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places. The hose can also be lengthened as required.
The machine can be fully openedEasy replacement of battery and filter bag. Very easy to service.
Slim design
- Extremely manoeuvrable.
- Fits in any lift – ideal for cleaning in multi-storey buildings.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|36 / 50 - 60
|Working width (cm)
|61
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|117 / 11.7
|Air flow (l/s)
|34
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 32
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|68
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|373
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|219
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1120 x 640 x 1290
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Roller brush, standard: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Protection class: II
