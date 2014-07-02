Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 60/2 RS Bp

Versatile step-on upright carpet vacuum. Ideal for use on fabric floor surfaces and hard surfaces. Charger and batteries are included in delivery.

Its two counter-rotating roller brushes and practical side brushes make the versatile CV 60/2 RS upright carpet vacuum perfect for cleaning fabric floor surfaces and hard surfaces of all kinds. The unit comes with a retractable suction hose with suction tube as well as a combination floor nozzle and small nozzles for vacuuming smaller areas. Charger and batteries are included in delivery.

Features and benefits
Contra-rotating roller brush system
For hard and textile floor coverings – without brush replacement. The rollers adjust automatically to any floor covering.
Suction tube with extra long hose
The suction tube allows easy step and corner cleaning, even in hard-to-reach places. The hose can also be lengthened as required.
The machine can be fully opened
Easy replacement of battery and filter bag. Very easy to service.
Slim design
  • Extremely manoeuvrable.
  • Fits in any lift – ideal for cleaning in multi-storey buildings.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 36 / 50 - 60
Working width (cm) 61
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 117 / 11.7
Air flow (l/s) 34
Container capacity (l) 17
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 32
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 68
Motor rating of brush motor (W) 373
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 219
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1120 x 640 x 1290

Scope of supply

  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Suction tube, removable
  • Stretchable suction hose
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Roller brush, standard: 2 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Filter status indicator
  • Protection class: II
