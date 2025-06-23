Suction brush kit
The suction brush kit enables thorough interior car cleaning of dashboards, foot mats, upholstered surfaces, etc., and is suitable for use on all materials. For all Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The suction brush kit is an accessory kit consisting of two suction brushes, one with hard bristles and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces (e.g. foot mats or car seats). The suction brush with soft bristles enables gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (e.g. dashboards or centre consoles). The practical suction brush kit is suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Suction brush with hard bristles for deep cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces
Suction brush with soft bristles for gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|2
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 70 x 41
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Dashboard
- Center console
- Side pockets in the car
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Sensitive surfaces