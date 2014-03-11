steam cleaners
The Kärcher steam cleaners ensure cleanliness in the entire household and your family can be sure that everything is cleaned fibre-deep – completely without chemicals. Thanks to the top cleaning performance, the steam removes up to 99.999%* of the coronaviruses, as well as 99.99%** of all typical household bacteria, and ensures a hygienic and healthy living environment. Whether in the kitchen, bathroom, on floors or even for the ironing, Kärcher really goes full steam and delivers top results. Discover the diversity of possible applications now!
Using steam to combat coronaviruses* and bacteria**
Simple and effective against bacteria and coronaviruses: hot steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and hot cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses such as coronaviruses or influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, etc.
- Hygiene and fibre-deep cleanliness with steam – completely without chemicals, just with mains water
- Elimination of up to 99.999%* of coronaviruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
- Better cleaning performance than with conventional manual cleaning methods with detergent
- High steam temperature, strong steam generation
BRING BACK THE WOW WITH FULL STEAM AHEAD
The choice is yours: the EasyFix series with improved accessories
SC 5 EasyFix
Even removes stubborn dirt thanks to the innovative VapoHydro function (hot water activation). The multi-stage steam flow control also allows selection of the optimal setting for the respective surface and the degree of contamination.
Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.
SC 4 EasyFix
With detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.
Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.
SC 3 EasyFix
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.
SC 3 Upright EasyFix
With 3-stage steam flow control for different floors and detachable, continuously refillable water tank for uninterrupted work. No additional descaling necessary thanks to descaling technology.
SC 2 EasyFix
The perfect entry-level solution to the world of steam cleaning - with all the essential functions. The multi-functional accessories can be stored directly on the device.
SC 2 Upright EasyFix
Small, narrow, light and ready for use quickly. Both hard floors and sealed wooden floors can be cleaned with the two-step steam flow control.
Fill tank with tap water and get started 30 seconds later. The descaling technology with the replaceable descaling cartridge ensures simple maintenance without additional descaling.
SC 2 Deluxe EasyFix
The compact SC 2 Deluxe EasyFix with illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode. Ideal for all hard surfaces throughout the home.
SC 1 EasyFix
Quick to hand and perfect for occasional use. Thanks to the compact size, it can be stored directly at the place of use (e.g. kitchen, bathroom). Despite the handy size, the SC 1 also removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses*, as well as 99.99% of typical household bacteria.**
