Manual Cleaning Equipment

Tact is irreplaceable. Manual cleaning equipment is essential for the daily maintenance cleaning of floors, surfaces or windows. Particularly in areas that are difficult to access with machines. We provide customised solutions for efficient, professional cleaning processes and the highest standards. High-quality, ergonomic manual tools make absolute cleanliness possible.

Kärcher Cleaning trolley, transport trolley & mobile bucket systems

Cleaning trolley, transport trolley & mobile bucket systems

Different basic equipment, a modular and ergonomic structure, as well as the robust durability of our cleaning trolleys make efficient and economical maintenance cleaning possible.

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Kärcher Floor and surface - dry cleaning

Floor and surface - dry cleaning

Our quality products make the dry cleaning of surfaces and floors very easy. Thanks to the useful assistant, cleaning is done in no time – effortless and simple.

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Kärcher Floor - wet cleaning

Floor - wet cleaning

The right equipment for the economical and effective wet cleaning of floors – particularly in areas that are difficult to access with machines.

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Kärcher Surface - wet cleaning

Surface - wet cleaning

Ergonomically designed products for the manual wet cleaning of surfaces. Characterised by top quality for superb dirt pick-up. Guarantees reliable cleanliness.

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Kärcher