Highlights

The steam ironing system provides the perfect combination for outstanding ironing and cleaning results. It offers maximum comfort and a 50% reduction in ironing time.

Dampfabsaugung

Ironing station - steam suction

The active steam suction with the ironing station effectively draws steam through the laundry into the ironing board, ensuring that clothes are freshly pressed and completely dry.

Aufblasfunktion

Inflation function

Even delicate fabrics can be ironed easily and conveniently on the air cushion, without creasing.

50 % schneller bügeln

50 % faster ironing

The consistently high steam pressure makes it easier to iron even thick fabrics. This reduces ironing time by up to 50%.

Umfangreiches Zubehör für alle Bereiche

Comprehensive accessories for all areas

An extensive range of accessories are included with the steam cleaner for even greater cleaning application possibilities.